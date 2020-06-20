Marshfield police arrest Boston man in attempted armed robbery

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marshfield police arrested a Boston man who they say attempted to rob a store at gunpoint on Friday night.

Officers responding to a man attempting to steal from a store after 6 p.m. were told by the business owner that the suspect pointed a firearm at him with a laser pointer, police said.

Officers found a man, Laurent Joseph, 32, of Dorchester, matching the description of the suspect walking along Fieldston Beach less than a quarter-mile from the store, according to police.

He was arrested and police say they seized a loaded handgun, more than two pounds of marijuana in four separate bags, a digital scale, more than $18,000 in cash and what appeared to be numerous edible THC products.

Joseph is being held pending $10,040 bail and will be arraigned on several charges, including assault by means of a deadly weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and possession with intent to distribute, police said.

