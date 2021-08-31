MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth man is due to be arraigned on multiple charges after police say he stole a car and broke into a Marshfield home Monday, police say.

Officers were originally called to the sandpit on Forest Street across from the Martinson Elementary School around 7:40 a.m. for a report of a man who was in his underwear and talking to himself, according to a release issued by the Marshfield Police Department.

Three hours into their search, officers say a Forest Street resident called 911 to say they saw a man fitting the description of the suspect breaking into their car and fleeing the area on foot. He was spotted getting out of a black Ford Focus on Grandview Avenue a short time later.

When officers responded to that scene, they received another 911 call from a resident on Carlton Avenue who reported that the same man had entered their house and attempted to barricade the living room door shut with two people inside, according to police.

Officers finally located 37-year-old Michael Clancy in the neighbor’s backyard carrying a stolen kayak toward the nearby marsh. He was still in his underwear and wearing a stolen boat captain’s hat.

Clancy was taken into custody without incident. Qhile being transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, police say he became violent with an officer and firefighters.

Further investigation revealed that the Ford Focus was stolen.

He will be held without bail at the hospital until Friday when he will be arraigned on two counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle in the daytime for a felony, larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony, larceny over $250, assault and battery on a police officer, two counts of assault and battery on ambulance personnel, and operating a motor vehicle with license revoked.

Officers say it appears that he was living in a tent on a small unoccupied campground near the elementary school.

