MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marshfield Police Department is turning to the public for help as they search for two men accused of trying to force a woman into their truck on Saturday night.

The woman said she was walking home along Ocean Street when two men in their 60s stopped in a truck, according to police. She said one of the men got out and said ‘you’re a scary little girl’ before grabbing her by the wrist and trying to force her into the vehicle.

Investigators say she was able to break free and knock the man to the ground before running away.

Now police are asking the public for help finding the white pickup truck with no license plates the men were driving in.

Officers could be seen canvassing Ocean Street for surveillance video, including at nearby restaurants.

Officer Camden Bruno told 7NEWS, “We have no indication that this was a targeted incident. Absolutely I think that the key takeaway here being always be vigilant and always be aware of your surroundings.”

Anyone who may have seen the truck or who may have information that could help the investigation is asked to call Marshfield police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)