Marshfield police issue warning after reports of Twizzlers containing sewing needles

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marshfield police are warning the public after receiving reports of trick-or-treaters getting Twizzlers Twists with sewing needles hidden inside the candy.

The two packages were reportedly received in the Brant Rock area, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Parents are being advised to throw away any Twizzlers their kids may have received and to inspect all their other Halloween candy.

Important warning – We are investigating two packages of Twizzlers Twists that contained sowing needles inside the candy. The candy was received last night in the Brant Rock Area. Advised to throw away Twizzlers and inspect all other candy. pic.twitter.com/qsS1tN0GKL — Marshfield Police Department (@Marshfield_PD) November 1, 2018

