Marshfield police issue warning after young trick-or-treaters given Twizzlers containing needles

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marshfield police are warning the public after young trick-or-treaters were given Twizzlers Twists with sewing needles hidden inside the candy.

Two unpunctured packages were received by a 3-year-old boy in the Brant Rock area, according to police.

Carol Keating, the boy’s grandmother, contacted the police after his mother made the horrifying discovery and snapped a photo.

“It doesn’t anger me. It really frightens me,” she said. “To be honest with you, I really never found a reason to go through the candy but I’m really glad my daughter told me.”

A second family told police that they also found a needle in their child’s candy.

Right now: @Marshfield_PD are investigating a second report of tampered candy. Another family says they also found a piece of metal inside a #Twizzlers. This picture is from the first incident. Both were trick or treating in the Brant Rock Neighborhood #7news pic.twitter.com/V42U93JP2d — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) November 2, 2018

Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares said his department is investigating the incidents as a possible criminal act.

“This was supposed to be a night that was fun for the children,” he said. “Anyone caught giving out candy contaminated with injury-causing substances faces five years in state prison.”

Parents are being advised to throw away any Twizzlers their kids may have received and to inspect all their other Halloween candy.

“It’s just crazy,” Keating said. “I know everyone around here. I can’t imagine anyone would do that.”

Important warning – We are investigating two packages of Twizzlers Twists that contained sowing needles inside the candy. The candy was received last night in the Brant Rock Area. Advised to throw away Twizzlers and inspect all other candy. pic.twitter.com/qsS1tN0GKL — Marshfield Police Department (@Marshfield_PD) November 1, 2018

