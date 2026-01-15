MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield police officer is accused of driving under the influence after he was involved in a head-on crash that left two hospitalized, including the off-duty officer, on Sunday.

Richard Perry is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol while causing serious bodily injury.

On Sunday at approximately 9:09 p.m., police responded to Plain Street for reports of an overturned car involving multiple injuries.

Police said a Jeep was driving westbound at a high rate of speed and passed a tow truck while crossing over double solid yellow lines into the eastbound lane. The Jeep then tried to pass a Hyundai, again crossing the yellow lines, and hit a Honda Civic head-on. A third car was also struck during the collision.

Police said Perry was able to get out of the car on his own, while the operator of the Honda was trapped and had to be extricated by the Marshfield fire department.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was not hurt.

Perry has since been placed on administrative leave.

In a statement, Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares wrote, “A full and complete investigation is being conducted into this incident. The fact that the operator was a police officer will not alter the scope, direction or integrity of this investigation in any way.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)