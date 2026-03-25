MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marshfield police are searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday night.

Police say Callahan Pierce was last seen on Moraine Street at approximately 7 p.m. in a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and carrying a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone in the area to check their cameras; anyone with information is asked to contact Marshfield Police at 781-834-6655.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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