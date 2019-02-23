Marshfield police seek help in search for missing teenager

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Marshfield are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing teenager whose last known whereabouts were in Boston, officials said.

Andrew Cullen, 15, was supposed to leave Newton to travel to Marshfield on Friday around 9 a.m. but he was instead dropped off by a Lyft driver in Boston on William J. Day Boulevard, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

Cullen is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with a slim build, light brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and red sneakers. He may be carrying a backpack or duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshfield Police Department at 781 834-6655.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)