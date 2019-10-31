Marshfield police urge parents to check Halloween candy a year after needles were found hidden in Twizzlers

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Marshfield are urging parents to check Halloween candy one year after sewing needles were found hidden in two unopened packages of Twizzlers.

Last Halloween, an unpunctured package was received by a 3-year-old boy in the Brant Rock area on Halloween, prompting the warning from Chief Phil Tavares, according to police.

Carol Keating, the boy’s grandmother, contacted the police after his mother made the horrifying discovery and snapped a photo.

Despite the unsettling incident, Tavares says his only concerns this year are weather-related.

“I have no concerns about trick-or-treating here in Marshfield other than weather-related,” he told 7NEWS. “We are a safe community but we do realize anything can happen anywhere at any time.”

Keating says she hopes history doesn’t repeat itself.

“I think that was just a fluke but that really scared us,” she said when asked about the needles.

Marshfield police investigated the discovery with help from the FBI. They were unable to identify the source of the needles.

“There were similar incidents in two other parts of the country but nothing seemed to be a coordinated effort,” Tavares said.

Tavares is asking parents to take their children trick-or-treating in well-lit neighborhoods to be aware of what candy comes from each house.

Trick-or-treaters are also being advised to turn away homemade treats from strangers.

