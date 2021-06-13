MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Marshfield are warning the public to be cautious following a bear sighting in the town on Sunday afternoon.
The bear was spotted in the area of Tracey’s Path and Eame’s Way shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Marshfield Police Department.
Police urged residents not to chase/follow to the bear and to let it move off on its own and to keep pets on leashes while they are outside.
(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)