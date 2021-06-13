MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Marshfield are warning the public to be cautious following a bear sighting in the town on Sunday afternoon.

The bear was spotted in the area of Tracey’s Path and Eame’s Way shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Marshfield Police Department.

Police urged residents not to chase/follow to the bear and to let it move off on its own and to keep pets on leashes while they are outside.

