MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marshfield residents are still digging out from last weekend’s winter storm that dumped nearly two feet of snow onto the town, but now some officials say they are now turning their attention to preparing for the next possible storm.

Marshfield Harbormaster Mike DiMeo said he’s focused on the upcoming weekend’s weather — from bitter cold temperatures Friday and Saturday to the possibility of a nor’easter churning up the East Coast on Sunday.

“For this it’s mostly — at this point wind, trees, and wires which is not a good situation for anybody,” said DiMeo.

Weather experts are closely eyeing the potential storm which could barrel towards the South Shore, Cape, and Islands bringing howling winds, more snow, and the possibility of flooding with high tides.

Marshfield emergency management coordinators gathered Thursday for a state of the storm briefing by the National Weather Service.

“It’s absolutely go time,” said DiMeo. “You should always be planning 96 hours in advance, not like Saturday morning, ‘hey let’s dust off the manuals and get to work.’ That’s not how it goes.”

Residents who live on the coast said they’re mainly unphased, as winter weather events like this are just a way of life.

“That’s what it means to live here on the coast,” said Erik Sviokla, a Marshfield resident. “My grandfather lived here, my parents lived here, I mean this is just a fact of life if you want to live on the New England coast.”

