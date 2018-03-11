BOSTON (AP) — A veteran state lawmaker is leaving the Legislature to join Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey’s staff.

Rep. James Cantwell, a Marshfield Democrat, is expected to resign his House seat by the end of the month to serve as Massachusetts state director for Markey.

Cantwell was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving as chairman of the Marshfield Board of Selectmen and was also an assistant district attorney in Norfolk County.

His departure was announced as Marshfield and other coastal communities recover from major damage caused by back-to-back nor’easters in recent days.

Cantwell was the House chair of the Legislature’s Coastal Caucus and among the chief authors of a 2013 law that created a state fund to repair crumbling seawalls along the coast.

