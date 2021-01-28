Marshfield woman accused of stabbing her husband facing murder charge

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield woman is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of her husband.

Christine Ricci, 46, is due to face a judge in Plymouth District Court on Friday after authorities accused her of stabbing her husband to death at a home on Moraine Street shortly before 5 p.m., according to a release issued by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares.

Officers arriving at the scene for reports of a medical emergency transported 51-year-old Michael Ricci to South Shore hospital with serious stab wounds.

He later succumbed to those injuries.

No further details were released.

The incident remains under investigation.

