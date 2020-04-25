Marshfield woman celebrates 80th birthday while recovering from coronavirus

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a Marshfield woman celebrated her 80th birthday with the best gift of all — recovery from the coronavirus.

Carol Sullivan has been at South Shore Hospital since March with the virus, and spent three weeks on a ventilator. She’s still at the hospital but is on the mend, family members said.

For her 80th birthday on Saturday, Sullivan’s family crowded the sidewalk outside the hospital and held up signs for her to see.

“Happy birthday Mom, you’re the greatest and we can’t wait to get you home,” said daughter Susan Anderson. “She means the world to us, I’m one of five [children], she has 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson and they’re all rooting for her to get better and to come home.”

