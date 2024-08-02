MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield woman has been convicted of second-degree murder in her husband’s 2021 stabbing death, officials announced.

A Plymouth County jury found Christine Ricci, 49, guilty of second-degree murder and one county of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to a joint statement issued by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Marshfield Police Chief Phillip A. Tavares.

Officers responding to a reported medical emergency at 679 Moraine St. around 4:45 p.m. found her husband, Michael Ricci, 51, suffering from multiple stab wounds. An investigation determined the Riccis had been in an argument and she stabbed him in the heart and back with a knife.

She will be sentenced Aug. 22 in Plymouth Superior Court.

