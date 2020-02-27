Marshfield woman wins $1M Mass. lotto prize

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield woman is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Gold” instant ticket game.

Margaret Braun chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Her winning ticket was purchased at Speedway, 2139 Ocean St. in Marshfield. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Two $10 million prizes and nine additional $1 million prizes are still unclaimed in the $20 instant game.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)