Martha’s Vineyard bar has lot on line if Pats win Super Bowl

OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - A bar in Martha’s Vineyard could be out tens of thousands of dollars if the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII Sunday.

And the owner of Sharky’s Cantina is just fine with that.

“I’m actually pretty excited. I hope we lose because that means we win. I’m just trying to be positive,” JB Blau said.

In mid-December, Blau offered customers a $250 Sharky’s gift card when the Patriots win the Super Bowl by at least four points. It came during a low point in the season.

Blau made the offer on Facebook three days after the Patriots lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the team’s second straight loss.

“Our guests let us know how they were feeling. Believe in the Patriots,” Blau said.

People had to like the Facebook post by Dec. 30 to qualify, and Blau even offered $50 gift cards to people who would be unable to attend the event.

The number of people who liked the post was 472. That means if all of them go to Sharky’s party on Sunday, Blau could be out $118,000.

As the Patriots caught fire, Blau tried to get insurance, but no one would bite.

“I have to call the guys at Jordan’s Furniture and get the down low on how that happens,” Blau said.

In a follow-up Facebook post on Sunday, Blau wrote in order to quality, guests have to RSVP and be at the party for the entire game.

“Everybody’s excited,” Blau said. “The island’s talking about it.”

It’s $25 to attend the Super Bowl party and the 472 people who liked the original Facebook post have until Friday at midnight to respond yes or no.

