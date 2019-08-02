Martha’s Vineyard beach closed to swimmers following shark sighting

EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular Martha’s Vineyard beach was ordered closed Friday afternoon following a shark sighting.

South Beach in Edgartown has been closed to swimmers for an hour around 12:15 p.m., police confirmed.

The beach was closed on Tuesday as well due to a shark sighting near the shoreline.

Officials are urging swimmers not to venture beyond waist-deep water.

