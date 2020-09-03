Martha’s Vineyard beach closed to swimming due to Portuguese men o’ war

EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A beach on Martha’s Vineyard has been closed to swimming after an influx of men o’ war were spotted in the area.

Large amounts of Portuguese men o’ war have begun washing up on South Beach in Edgartown, according to the town’s parks department.

The sting of the organism, also known as “floating terror,” can be very painful and last up to several hours. It is rarely deadly to humans.

Beachgoers are urged to use caution while walking in the area.

