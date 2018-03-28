Martha’s Vineyard ferries taken out of service, reservations cancelled

WOODS HOLE (WHDH) — Problems continued Wednesday morning for the Steamship Authority when a ferry traveling to Martha’s Vineyard failed.

Officials say the breaker for the vessel’s steering pump tripped, forcing it to temporarily stall out. The chief engineer on board was able to recycle the breaker and get the pump back online.

The ferry has since been taken out of commission. The Steamship Authority has cancelled or changed a number of reservations. Two ferries in total are now not in service, one of which had prior mechanical issues that required a tow to shore.

“With both the M/V Martha’s Vineyard and the M/V Woods Hole out of service today, we have had to cancel or change a large number of vehicle reservations. As a result, we are currently not able to allow any vehicles to travel on a standby basis from either Vineyard Haven or Woods Hole, except for medical emergencies,” the authority said in a press release.

Some passengers have been left stranded for hours. A high-speed ferry has been called in for walk-on passengers.

Despite the recent struggles, officials are assuring passengers that their ships are safe.

“If there is an issue at all, we air on the side of caution,” said Richard Davis, General Manager of the Steamship Authority.

The authority apologized for the service disruptions and said updates will be provided as they become available. Reservation backups could be an issue for days.

