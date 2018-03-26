WOODS HOLE, MA (WHDH) - A Martha’s Vineyard ferry is back in service after a mechanical issue stopped service last week.

The ferry that travels between the Vineyard and Woods Hole underwent repairs following the mechanical issue.

“We have greatly appreciated the patience of all of our customers while we have been doing our best to respond to this week’s series of trying events, and we again apologize for all of the inconvenience they have caused,” said the Steamship Authority General Manager.

Earlier this month, a generator on another ferry failed, stranding passengers for several hours during the night. Work on that vessel is expected to be completed by Monday.

