OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - The parents of a child who died in Martha’s Vineyard filed suit against the sitter charged with their son’s death.

In March of last year, Aimee Cotton was arrested after Frankie Rodenbaugh, 2, was found unresponsive in her car. The boy died days later.

Cotton pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and child endangerment in October. She is due back in court in that case later this month.

The new wrongful death suit claims Cotton lied to first responders.

