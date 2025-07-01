BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Patrick Doran of Hyannis was arrested in Bourne Friday and indicted on child sex abuse material charges.

The indictment stemmed from an investigation earlier this year out of Wisconsin.

Investigators said Doran posed as a 15-year-old boy to receive and distribute explicit material of a 14-year-old girl.

At the time, he was a member of the Dukes County Sheriff’s office.

