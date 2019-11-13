Martha’s Vinyard soccer coach suspended 2 games after players shove referee

A soccer coach at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School has been suspended for two games after video surfaced of two athletes shoving a referee at the end of a game.

League officials from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association made the announcement Wednesday.

The school does have a right to appeal the MIAA’s decision.

The two athletes have already been suspended for the entirety of the upcoming season.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)