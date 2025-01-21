BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll attended the annual Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) breakfast in Boston Monday.

The Federal Holiday celebrates the life and achievements of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

In the 1950s and 60s, King participated in and led marches for the right to vote, desegregation, and labor rights.

“We are the state, where Doctor King, and Coretta Scott King, lived, learned and grew, into world changing leaders,” Healey said at the breakfast.

Monday marked the 55th consecutive year that Boston held it’s MLK Memorial Breakfast.

