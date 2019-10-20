Martin Richard Foundation donates $1 million to youth leadership organization

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Martin Richard Foundation is donating $1 million to a youth leadership organization.

The foundation, started in honor of the eight-year-old Dorchester boy killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, will give the grant to Project 351.

Bill Richard, Martin’s father, said that organization reflects the foundation’s values.

“The values of service and giving back and being one with your community really resonated with us, and we fell in love with the program right away,” Bill Richard said.

