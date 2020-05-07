Martin Richard Foundation joining annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace

BOSTON (WHDH) - The foundation named after the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings is encouraging others to join an annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace.

The Martin Richard Foundation has released a video in support of the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute’s virtual walk-a-thon scheduled for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The 24th annual walk honors victims of homicide and survivors and will be held online for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our foundation is built upon the values aligned with the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute’s mission of peace through social justice and equality,” said the Foundation’s Co-founder Denise Richard, Martin Richard’s mother. “It’s a beautiful, powerful feeling to stand united, as one, with other mothers and loved ones and walk for peace and the hope it brings to our communities that see so much violence.”

Richard, who was eight when he was killed during the 2013 Boston Marathon, was a native of Dorchester, where the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute is located.

The Mother’s Day Walk is the Institute’s largest fundraising event and it will be held from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.

