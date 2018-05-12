Martin Richard’s parents deliver commencement at Bridgewater State graduation

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) — Bill and Denise Richard, the parents of Martin Richard, delivered the commencement address Saturday at their alma mater, Bridgewater State University.

Martin was 8 years old when he was killed in the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. His mother, Denise, lost an eye and suffered other injuries and his sister, Jane, lost a leg. The family became a symbol of courage and strength for Boston in the wake of his death.

Martin’s legacy still resonates and the foundation his parents started in his memory is dedicated to spreading kindness and helping others. Bill Richard spoke at the commencement about his son’s impact.

“We looked to these symbols for meaning, for hope. To validate the pain and the confusion we were feeling. And for a sense of togetherness. Very unintentionally, my son Martin became a symbol. His peace poster became a symbol. His park in Boston will be a symbol. The bronze statue of him on the other side of campus became a symbol. His institute at Bridgewater, a place that one day would have been his alma mater too, became a symbol,” said Bill Richard.

Bill and Denise Richard graduated from Bridgewater State in 1993.

