Martin Richard’s parents honored for their work in the community

BOSTON (WHDH) - The parents of a Boston Marathon Bombing victim were honored Wednesday night for all they have done to better their community.

The Louis D. Brown Peace Institute recognized Bill and Denise Richard with the Champions of Peace award.

Their son, Martin was just 8-years-old when he was killed in the 2013 bombing at the marathon finish line.

Since then, the family has worked diligently to leave a lasting and positive impact on the community their son would have grown up in.

“Every victim of violence, every family of a victim of violence should be treated with dignity, respect, empathy and compassion,” Bill Richard said as he accepted the award.

The Louis D. Brown Institute was created in memory of a teenager who was killed in the crossfire of a shooting back in 1993.

