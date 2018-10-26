Martinez replaces Benintendi in left field for Game 3 of World Series

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — JD Martinez, who normally serves as the Boston Red Sox designated hitter, will play left field Friday night in Los Angeles in place of Andrew Benintendi.

Because National League rules prohibit designated hitters and require pitchers to hit, manager Alex Cora had to make a difficult roster decision in order to fit Martinez into the lineup.

Benintendi will likely be used as a late-inning defensive replacement.

Rick Porcello will start the game for Boston.

The full lineup is as follows:

1. Betts RF

2. Bogaerts SS

3. Moreland 1B

4. Martinez LF

5. Holt 2B

6. Devers 3B

7. Bradley Jr. CF

8. Vázquez C

9. Porcello RHP

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)