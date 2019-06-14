Martin’s Park opens Saturday in Boston’s Seaport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A park named in honor of the youngest Boston Marathon Bombing victim is slated to open in the Seaport on Saturday.

Martin’s Park was created in memory of Martin Richard, the 8-year-old who died in April 2013 when two homemade pressure-cooker bombs detonated near the finish line of the race.

The new park, located next to the Children’s Museum, is inclusive and features a kid-sized pirate ship and playground.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the park June 5 with Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Richard’s parents.

