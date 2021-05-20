‘Marvelous Honor’: City of Brockton prepares for day of honor in remembrance of Marvelous Marvin Hagler

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Brockton on Thursday began preparing for an upcoming day of honor in remembrance of late boxing champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who passed away in March.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker designated Sunday, May 23, as Marvis Marvin Hagler Day. Sunday would have been Hagler’s 67th birthday.

Hagler was the undisputed middleweight boxing champion from 1980-1987.

“All of his fights, people ask me did I go,” said Hagler’s mother, Mae Lang, on Thursday. “Yes, I only missed one when he first started out. So I was always there, always trying to encourage him.”

Lang said her son told her about his dreams of becoming a boxer when he was around 10 years old. Hagler had told his mother that one day he was going to be famous and make her proud, Lang said while speaking out publically for the first time.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said Sunday will be a day full of memorable videos and big celebrities honoring the late boxing champion.

“We welcome them with open arms to the City of Champions. They’re here not just because of Marvin Hagler, but what Marvin represents,” Sullivan said. “Hard work, determination, never back down, fight, fight, fight.”

Sullivan honored Hagler’s mother with a special citation from the city on Thursday.

The celebration in honor of Hagler will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Rocky Marciano Stadium.

