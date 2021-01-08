‘Marvelous’: World-renowned violinist shares talents with Canton seniors

A world-renowned violinist who got his start in Boston gave a special performance over Zoom for a nursing home in Canton.

Armed with his violin, Yevgeny Kutik delighted the residents of Orchard Cove Senior Living Facility as a way to share his gifts safely during the pandemic and create some sweet connections through sound.

“It helped transform my living room into a concert hall and there he was,” Resident and concert attendee Elly Rubin said. “It was a great gift to have such an outstanding musician come into our own rooms.”

Kutik made his debut in 2003 with the Boston Pops and usually performs around the world.

“I sorely missed sharing music with a live audience,” he explained.

Unable to do so now for the foreseeable future, he decided to take his show to the seniors who have been isolated for much of the past year.

“I would see them at halls, I would see them at my concerts. So aside from me being able to show up and play which is not possible at the moment this is the next best option for me to kind of connect with them and share music with them and talk with them,” Kutik said.

The special symphony and personal performance left the seniors in awe.

“It was this marvelous connection between what can feel like a small room at an independent living at a senior housing to go out into the world and meet with Yevgeny and share his stories and his music,” Rubin said. “It was marvelous.”

Kutik has promised an in-person encore when things return to normal.

