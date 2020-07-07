Maryland company gets $1.6B from feds to make coroanvirus vaccine

The federal government is giving a Maryland biotech company $1.6 billion to produce large quantities of a coronavirus vaccine.

The largest federal vaccine contact to date is going to Novavax, which is the fourth company to receive federal funds for large-scale phase three clinical trials and manufacture of a vaccine.

CEO Stanley Erck said he thinks a vaccine could be on the market by the first quarter of next year.

