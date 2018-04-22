ROCKVILLE, Md. (WHDH) – Police in Maryland released dramatic surveillance video Friday of a suspected robber.

Police said the suspect stole a man’s wallet while riding a bus in Rockville on April 13.

In the video, the suspect and the victim appear to get into an altercation before they run off the bus.

The suspect took off and ran into traffic. He was then hit by a car before taking off again.

The driver of the car also left the scene of the crash.

Montgomery County police are investigating.

