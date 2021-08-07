STOW, Maine (AP) — A volunteer searcher with the Maine Warden Service has discovered the body of a missing 78-year-old Maryland woman who disappeared while hiking Blueberry Mountain in Stow.

Barbara Goldberg, of Potomac, Maryland, had spoken to her partner via walkie talkie at 11 a.m. Friday, telling him she was almost at the summit and expected to return around noon, officials said Saturday. He reported her missing at 2:30 p.m., sparking a search that included a warden service plane, search and rescue dogs and and crews from multiple fire departments.

A dog found Goldberg’s walkie talkie Friday night near a ledge. Officials used her iPad to determine the coordinates of her phone, and around 3 a.m. Saturday, a volunteer found the body at the base of the ledges by calling her phone and following the faint sound.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)