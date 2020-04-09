Marylou’s in Rockland closed after car crashes into building

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Marylou’s in Rockland is closed after a car went through the store on Thursday.

The cafe announced that its Webster Street location is closed for the time being because of the accident.

“Fortunately there were no injuries to any of our employees and no customers were in the store,” Marylou’s said in a post on Facebook. “We hope to open again for our local customers as soon as possible and we will update you as we go!”

No further information was immediately released.

