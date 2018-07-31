Mashpee community mourns loss of Marine veteran killed in crash after visiting wife, newborn in hospital

The Mashpee community is mourning the loss of a veteran who was killed in a crash on Cape Cod over the weekend after visiting his wife and newborn daughter in the hospital.

Kevin Quinn was one of two people killed in a car crash in Cotuit early Saturday morning, which also left a third person seriously injured.

Quinn was returning from the hospital just after midnight when police said a driver crossed the center line on Route 28, hitting Quinn’s SUV head-on. He was rushed to South Shore Hospital, where he later died.

The 32-year-old was a U.S. Marine who served two tours in Afghanistan.

Rob Dinan, a friend of Quinn’s, said he was excited about becoming a father and was overjoyed once his little girl was born.

“He was so excited about becoming a new dad,” Dinan said. “That’s all he talked about for the last nine months.”

Quinn’s wife and daughter were slated to be released from the hospital just a few hours after the crash.

His mother is mourning the loss of her son whom she recalled as having a big heart.

“He was a very loving son, an awesome husband and he was so proud to be a dad,” she said. “That truly will be his legacy, his daughter.”

The driver of the second vehicle, Mickey Rivera, 22, of Fall River, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he swerved into Quinn’s lane and hit his vehicle head-on.

Investigators added that Rivera should not have been behind the wheel because his license was suspended.

The passenger, Jocelyn Goyette, 24, of New Bedford, was transported to Cape Cod Hospital before being taken to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remains in critical condition.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Quinn’s family. The fundraiser raised more $200,000 in two days. In addition to monetary donations, the family is collecting diapers and other newborn essentials.