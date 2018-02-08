Mashpee man accused of killing father held without bail

MASHPEE, Mass. (WHDH) — A man accused of murdering his father in Mashpee late last year has been held without bail after pleading not guilty Thursday.

Police said Eli Perry and his girlfriend killed his father Raymond Perry back in December. Raymond Perry disappeared on Dec. 1 and his body was later found by police in Plymouth.

Perry was charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal disposal of a human body. His girlfriend is due in court later this month.

