Mashpee man accused of ripping flags off of First Responder Memorial Bridge in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mashpee man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught tearing down flags at the First Responder Memorial Bridge in Barnstable, officials said.

Officers investigating a report of flags being torn off of the bridge about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday spoke with a witness who said he saw a man in his 20s who was driving a tan Toyota sedan cut and tear police and fire flags from the fencing and hide them under his shirt as he walked off the bridge, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

The license plate number provided by the witness led officers to an address in Mashpee, where the vehicle was stopped later in the day on Thornberry Circle.

The driver, Alexander J. McGee, 27, was arrested after officers spotted police and fire flags on the floor of the vehicle.

McGee was released on $250 bail pending his arraignment Wednesday in Barnstable District Court on charges of injury to a memorial, fence, flags or trees and larceny over property valued below $250.

