Mashpee man charged with producing homemade explosives

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing several charges, including the production of a weapon of mass destruction after police found explosive materials in his Mashpee apartment, officials said Friday.

Officers responding to a Falmouth Road residence on Aug. 28 found a man suffering burns from fireworks, police said. Officers allegedly found fireworks and evidence of making homemade explosives in the apartment.

Jeffrey D. Roberts of Mashpee was charged with possession of fireworks, possession of an explosive device, and production of a weapon of mass destruction. He was arraigned in Falmouth District Court on Sept. 17.

