Mashpee man ordered held without bail in connection to shooting death of New Bedford man

A Mashpee man faced a judge Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a New Bedford man, officials said.

Norman Dias was ordered held without bail pending a probable cause hearing that has been scheduled for August 20, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Collins Lane around 11:30 p.m. found 45-year-old Damian Anderson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to O’Keefe and Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline.

Anderson was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where he later died.

Officers later found Dias hiding in the woods near the scene and he was taken in for questioning before being released.

Later, probable cause was established and an arrest warrant was obtained.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting local authorities with the investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)