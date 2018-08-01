Mashpee police conducting internal investigation into chase that preceded fatal crash

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Mashpee police are conducting an internal investigation into a pursuit that preceded a fatal crash in Cotuit over the weekend, the department announced Wednesday.

Mickey Rivera, 22, was being pursued by police for driving erratically early Saturday morning on Route 28 in Cotuit when authorities said his vehicle crashed head-on into an SUV driven by 32-year-old Kevin Quinn, of Mashpee, who was returning home from a hospital after visiting with his wife and newborn daughter.

Rivera and a passenger in his car, 24-year-old Jocelyn Goyette, also died as a result of the crash.

“The focus of the internal investigation is to determine if the actions of the police officers involved in the pursuit are consistent with the Mashpee Police Department’s policy regarding police pursuits,” a press release said.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe admitted that Rivera should not have been released following a prior drunken driving arrest.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Quinn’s family. The fundraiser raised more $200,000 in two days. In addition to monetary donations, the family is collecting diapers and other newborn essentials.

