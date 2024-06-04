MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Mashpee police are asking for the public’s help in efforts to find a missing teenager who may be in danger. 

Police in a post on Facebook said Aliyah Konton, 15, was last seen on Sunday in the Cape Drive area. 

Mashpee police shared a photo of Konton and asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to call authorities at 508-539-1480 ext 7237.

