MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Mashpee police are asking for the public’s help in efforts to find a missing teenager who may be in danger.

Police in a post on Facebook said Aliyah Konton, 15, was last seen on Sunday in the Cape Drive area.

Mashpee police shared a photo of Konton and asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to call authorities at 508-539-1480 ext 7237.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

