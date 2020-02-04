Mashpee police seek help in search for man who has been missing for a month

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Mashpee are turning to the public for help tracking down a homeless man who has been missing for a month, officials said.

Todd Carey is known to frequent homeless shelters and camps in the Hyannis area, according to the Mashpee Police Department.

Carey is said to be in his late 50s.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on Carey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mashpee police detective John Petrosh at 508-539-1480.

