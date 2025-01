MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Mashpee Middle High School canceled classes following a fire Monday morning.

All students and staff were safely evacuated from the building and everyone was accounted for.

Fire crews and police said the situation was under control and there was no immediate danger to any students or staff.

