MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A new proposal is making waves on Cape Cod.

David Weeden, the vice chairman of the Mashpee select board, is pitching tolls for tourists on the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges.

Weeden says that money would address coastal and water quality issues on the cape.

He says right now, many towns are trying to fix those problems and its locals who have to pick up the tab.

“Why would that financial burden solely fall on the taxpaying residents of the Cape? I think it’s high time that tourism pays their fair share,” said Weeden.

Weeden says the cape has a unique environment and when tourists leave, they likely leave waste behind too.

“It was estimated last year that 500,000 were here on cape in summer months, thinking about that and if people flushed twice a day, the amount of bio-waste that’s contributing to our problems,” said Weeden.

He says he wouldn’t want Cape Cod residents to have to pay the toll. But, some are split on the issue.

“I’m in favor of protecting the environment and the natural beauty of the cape, and as long as residents don’t have to pay, I’m all good with that,” said Marie Morgan, who is in favor of the proposal.

“I got over that bridge all the time, so I don’t think so,” said Christine Mosher, who opposes the proposal.

“Not when there’s other bridges in the state of Massachusetts that there aren’t tolls on,” said Kathy Kelleher, who opposes the proposal.

7NEWS reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) regarding the proposal. Their response read, “MassDOT is not considering tolls on the Cape Cod bridges.”



