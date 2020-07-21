Mask policy adopted by legislators at Statehouse

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Lawmakers and legislative staff entering the New Hampshire Statehouse must now wear a mask because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a policy approved by a legislative committee Tuesday.

The Statehouse is currently just open to legislative staff and members; it is not yet open to the general public. But the measure approved 11-0 by the New Hampshire Joint Committee on Legislative Facilities applies to “all persons.”

The policy applies to all areas of the complex under the use and control of the legislative branch. It does not apply to those areas under the use and control of the executive branch, including the governor’s office, the Executive Council chamber and offices, and the Secretary of State’s office.

If a person does not have a proper face covering, one will be provided. Exceptions will be made for children under age 6 and for people for whom face coverings would harm their health or safety.

Legislators and legislative staff are not required to wear face coverings when they consistently can maintain at least 6 feet (2 meters) of social distancing.

Senate President Donna Soucy and House Speaker Steve Shurtleff called the measure “a commonsense approach to protect the health and safety of members and employees.”

Other coronavirus-related developments in New Hampshire:

VA HELP

A cargo plane on Tuesday brought to New Hampshire 400,000 medical gowns, which will be shipped to Veterans Affairs hospitals throughout the country.

“This is an all hands on deck effort, and New Hampshire is proud to play our part to help deliver these lifesaving materials to VA hospitals across the country,” Gov. Chris Sununu said.

This is the seventh flight secured by the state of New Hampshire, with the help of Dean Kamen and others, to have landed at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport carrying personal protective equipment, which has since been distributed to the areas of greatest need across the state and country. The VA will reimburse the state for the gowns.

___

BACK TO SCHOOL PLANS

The school board in New Hampshire’s largest city has voted in favor of mandatory face coverings in schools and starting the year on Sept. 9, one week after the originally scheduled start date.

Manchester’s Board of School Committee also voted that all desks have at least of 6 feet (2 meters) of social distance within classrooms.

School officials are considering three models for a return to schooling in the fall: 100% in-person, a hybrid model or completely remote learning.

A draft of Manchester’s school reopening plan is expected from the superintendent by Aug. 10.

___

SEXUAL ASSAULT VICTIMS PROTECTION

Three bills signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu that protect victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence “could not be timelier” during the coronavirus pandemic, the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence said.

“Expanding vital protections, services, and support, especially amidst this global pandemic, will improve the lives of survivors, who are under incredible pressure and danger due to the fallout of COVID-19,” group spokesperson Amanda Grady Sexton said in a statement Monday.

One measure prohibits sexual contact between New Hampshire teachers and students, regardless of a student’s age. Another bill eliminates a statute of limitations for someone to bring a civil lawsuit for damages because of a sexual assault. A third bill will help prevent and deter domestic violence by extending the waiting period for violent offenders to petition for annulment of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Monday, 6,249 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, and 398 had died. Health officials said 17 of the 46 new cases announced Monday were associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

The number of deaths stood at 398. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)