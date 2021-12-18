BOSTON (AP) — A mask mandate for Catholic churches in the Boston-area is taking effect this weekend as Christmas approaches.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston said masks will be required for all holiday Masses and other church services, including weddings and funerals. The mandate takes effect Saturday and expires on Jan. 17.

Church officials, including deacons, readers, servers and choir members will have to wear masks when not speaking. Children younger under 5 years of age are not required to wear masks.

Cardinal Seán O’Malley said earlier this month the archdiocese was instituting the mandate in light of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

