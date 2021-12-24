BOSTON (WHDH) - Churchgoers attending Christmas mass throughout the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston will be required to wear masks, according to Cardinal Sean O’Malley.

This reminder comes after the Archdiocese of Boston re-instated its mask mandate on Saturday, December 18.

“We have asked for masking for a couple of weeks during the Christmas season precisely so that people will feel safe about coming back to church,” O’Malley said.

Churchgoers throughout the archdiocese are required to wear a mask during all public masses, including weddings and funerals.

Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, choir members, and instrumentalists are also be required to wear a mask except for when they are speaking, O’Malley said.

The mask mandate will expire on January 17, 2022.

